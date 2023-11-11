When the UT Martin Skyhawks square off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Skyhawks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-5.2) 57.1 UT Martin 31, Southeast Missouri State 26

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

In Redhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two Skyhawks games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

Redhawks vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 32.3 24.8 35.3 12.0 30.0 35.0 Southeast Missouri State 28.8 26.7 31.3 20.5 26.8 31.6

