Saint Louis vs. Illinois State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) and the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) play at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Chaifetz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Saint Louis Betting Records & Stats
- Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Illinois State (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 8.1% less often than Saint Louis (13-16-0) last year.
Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Louis
|75.5
|142
|71.2
|141.7
|144.4
|Illinois State
|66.5
|142
|70.5
|141.7
|135.4
Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Billikens averaged were 5.0 more points than the Redbirds allowed (70.5).
- Saint Louis had a 10-8 record against the spread and an 18-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Louis
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Illinois State
|11-18-0
|17-12-0
Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Louis
|Illinois State
|15-3
|Home Record
|8-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|78.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
