Saturday's game between the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) and Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) matching up at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 80-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Saint Louis, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 80, Illinois State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Louis (-17.4)

Saint Louis (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis Performance Insights

Last season, Saint Louis was 85th in the nation on offense (75.5 points scored per game) and 214th on defense (71.2 points conceded).

The Billikens collected 35.2 rebounds per game and conceded 30.5 boards last season, ranking 26th and 135th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Saint Louis was 12th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

The Billikens were 219th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.0 per game) and 92nd in 3-point percentage (35.7%) last season.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.7% from downtown last season, Saint Louis was 240th and 178th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Saint Louis attempted 67.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75% of Saint Louis' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.