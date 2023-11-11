The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) face the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Saint Louis vs. Illinois State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-7.5) 145.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-8.5) 145.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Louis went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Billikens games.

Illinois State compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last year.

Redbirds games hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

