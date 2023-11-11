The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) go up against the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Redbirds allowed to opponents.

In games Saint Louis shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 15-3 overall.

The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds ranked 303rd.

Last year, the Billikens recorded 75.5 points per game, five more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds allowed.

When Saint Louis totaled more than 70.5 points last season, it went 18-2.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Saint Louis averaged seven more points per game (78.2) than it did in away games (71.2).

When playing at home, the Billikens ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than in road games (75).

Saint Louis sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule