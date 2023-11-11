The Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) go up against the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Redbirds allowed to opponents.
  • In games Saint Louis shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 15-3 overall.
  • The Billikens were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds ranked 303rd.
  • Last year, the Billikens recorded 75.5 points per game, five more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds allowed.
  • When Saint Louis totaled more than 70.5 points last season, it went 18-2.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Saint Louis averaged seven more points per game (78.2) than it did in away games (71.2).
  • When playing at home, the Billikens ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (67.3) than in road games (75).
  • Saint Louis sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern Indiana W 75-63 Chaifetz Arena
11/8/2023 Lincoln (MO) W 102-66 Chaifetz Arena
11/11/2023 Illinois State - Chaifetz Arena
11/16/2023 Wyoming - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth - Chaifetz Arena

