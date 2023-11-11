The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by averaging 490 yards per game. The defense ranks 79th (382.4 yards allowed per game). West Virginia ranks 40th in the FBS with 31.4 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 57th with 24.3 points ceded per game on defense.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on FOX, read on.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Oklahoma West Virginia 490 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (49th) 382.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (60th) 177.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (6th) 312.8 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (101st) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 2,646 pass yards for Oklahoma, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 287 rushing yards (31.9 ypg) on 71 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 84 times for 444 yards (49.3 per game), scoring six times.

Marcus Major has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 308 yards (34.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 33 receptions for 547 yards (60.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Drake Stoops has hauled in 52 passes while averaging 58.7 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has a total of 497 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring eight touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,545 yards on 97-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 427 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has run the ball 147 times for 676 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter has racked up 414 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has 25 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 305 yards (33.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has racked up 298 reciving yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

