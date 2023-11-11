In the contest between the Missouri Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+3) Under (58) Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

So far this season, the Tigers have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Missouri is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Five of the Tigers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average point total for the Missouri this season is 4.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Volunteers have six wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Tennessee went 6-1 against the spread.

This year, five of the Volunteers' eight games have hit the over.

Tennessee games this season have posted an average total of 54.9, which is 3.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 34.8 18.4 39 12.6 23 30 Missouri 32.4 24 32.2 23.4 32.3 24

