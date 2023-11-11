The Missouri State Bears (3-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in an MVFC clash.

Missouri State is putting up 30.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 32nd in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 100th, giving up 31.3 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, Northern Iowa is generating 27.2 points per game (52nd-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FCS on defense (23.3 points surrendered per game).

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Missouri State Northern Iowa 404.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.9 (40th) 433.9 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.2 (42nd) 102.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.4 (92nd) 301.8 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (16th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has compiled 1,698 yards (188.7 ypg) on 133-of-201 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 132 times for a team-high 618 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 234 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jakairi Moses has collected 112 yards on 20 attempts, scoring one time.

Raylen Sharpe's team-high 745 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.

Terique Owens has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 520 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jmariyae Robinson has compiled 34 grabs for 389 yards, an average of 43.2 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 2,316 yards (257.3 ypg) while completing 63.1% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has run the ball 85 times for 389 yards, with four touchdowns.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has rushed for 360 yards on 73 carries with five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has racked up 783 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Logan Wolf has caught 28 passes and compiled 345 receiving yards (38.3 per game).

Sergio Morancy has racked up 342 reciving yards (38.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

