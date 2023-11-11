When the Northern Iowa Panthers square off against the Missouri State Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Panthers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-7.4) 56.8 Northern Iowa 32, Missouri State 25

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have won once against the spread this year.

This season, three of the Bears' six games have gone over the point total.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of nine of Panthers games last year hit the over.

Bears vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 30.7 31.3 33.0 28.0 28.8 34.0 Northern Iowa 27.2 23.3 34.5 20.3 21.4 25.8

