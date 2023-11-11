The Week 11 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers that should be of interest to fans in Missouri.

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

Bryant Bulldogs at Lindenwood Lions

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hunter Stadium

Hunter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UT Martin Skyhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 16 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3)

