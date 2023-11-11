The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten showdown.

While Illinois' defense ranks 83rd with 27.6 points allowed per game, the Fighting Illini have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 25th-worst (21.1 points per game). Indiana ranks 14th-worst in points per game (18.8), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 86th in the FBS with 28 points surrendered per contest.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Illinois vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Illinois Indiana 366.1 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.2 (121st) 380.9 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361 (54th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.7 (116th) 236.2 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (92nd) 17 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,888 yards, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 282 yards (31.3 ypg) on 94 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has 418 rushing yards on 89 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams' 693 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has collected 59 receptions and three touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 389 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Casey Washington has been the target of 40 passes and hauled in 27 receptions for 295 yards, an average of 32.8 yards per contest.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson leads Indiana with 914 yards on 78-of-128 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 63 times for 257 yards (28.6 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 32 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian Turner has piled up 52 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley has collected 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 387 (43 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Cam Camper has 17 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 285 yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 32 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

