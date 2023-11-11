Nathan MacKinnon and Kasperi Kapanen will be two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas has recorded six goals (0.5 per game) and dished out five assists (0.4 per game), averaging 2.2 shots per game and shooting 23.1%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 11 total points (0.9 per game).

Jordan Kyrou has made a big impact for St. Louis this season with six points (two goals and four assists).

This season, Kapanen has scored two goals and contributed four assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of six.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .918 save percentage (18th in the league), with 112 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put together a 3-1-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen has been a major player for Colorado this season, collecting 18 points in 12 games.

Cale Makar has chipped in with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).

MacKinnon has scored six goals and added eight assists in 12 games for Colorado.

In three games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.35 goals against average) and has racked up 50 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.33 30th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.75 6th 5th 33.9 Shots 27.2 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32 23rd 21st 17.39% Power Play % 2.86% 32nd 3rd 88% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.