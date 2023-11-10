The Memphis Grizzlies, Ziaire Williams included, face the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his most recent game, had two points and two steals in a 108-102 loss to the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Over 8.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118 points per contest.

The Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds on average last year, 17th in the league.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

The Jazz allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ziaire Williams vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 19 8 4 0 2 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.