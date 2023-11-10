The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on Fox Sports 2.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Butler (-19.5)

Butler (-19.5) Total: 147.5

147.5 TV: Fox Sports 2

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 77.5 45th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 75.9 326th 357th 27.4 Rebounds 32.4 134th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 211th 12.6 Assists 13.8 117th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.6 258th

