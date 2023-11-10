How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) face the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Morehead State vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Tennessee Tech vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point lower than the Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (44.7%).
- Southeast Missouri State went 9-3 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Redhawks ranked 211th.
- The Redhawks put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Southeast Missouri State put together a 12-11 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.
- At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.8).
- Southeast Missouri State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (32.4%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Show Me Center
