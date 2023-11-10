The Missouri Tigers (1-0) and the Memphis Tigers (1-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Memphis' .548 ATS win percentage (17-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Missouri's .516 mark (16-15-0 ATS Record).

Missouri vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 78.9 158.3 74.4 146.2 149.6 Memphis 79.4 158.3 71.8 146.2 146.1

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

Last year, the Missouri Tigers recorded 78.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 71.8 the Memphis Tigers gave up.

When Missouri put up more than 71.8 points last season, it went 13-6 against the spread and 21-0 overall.

Missouri vs. Memphis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 16-15-0 16-15-0 Memphis 17-14-0 16-15-0

Missouri vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Memphis 16-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 7-5 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.0 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

