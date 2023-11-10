Missouri vs. Memphis November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers (1-0) will meet the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Missouri vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Missouri (-2.5)
- Total: 159.5
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Memphis Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Missouri vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|26th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|15.6
|28th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13
|291st
