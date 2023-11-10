The Memphis Tigers (1-0) battle the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Memphis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 16 Missouri Tigers games last season hit the over.

Memphis won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 16 of the Memphis Tigers' games last year went over the point total.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Missouri is 53rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (100th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Missouri has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

