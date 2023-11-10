Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Jazz on November 10, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
- Bane has put up 24 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 2.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 11.5 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Jackson averages 2.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Jackson averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
- Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Friday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +158)
- John Collins' 13 points per game average is 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).
- Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
