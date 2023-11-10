The Utah Jazz (2-7) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 116 - Jazz 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-3.1)

Grizzlies (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Jazz this year, recording an ATS record of 2-6-0, as opposed to the 3-6-0 record of the Jazz.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents are more successful (77.8% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (37.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 1-7, while the Grizzlies are 1-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

While the Grizzlies rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 107.5 (fourth-worst), they rank 17th in the league with 114.1 points surrendered per contest.

With 43.9 boards per game, Memphis is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 47 rebounds per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Grizzlies are averaging 24.4 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Memphis is committing 15.3 turnovers per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.5 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

The Grizzlies are sinking 12.9 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in league). They sport a 32.4% shooting percentage (25th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.