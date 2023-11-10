Celtics vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|224.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points four times.
- Boston has an average total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored seven times and won five of those games.
- Boston has played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
- Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 230.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Celtics vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|4
|57.1%
|120.6
|236
|108.6
|223.4
|226.4
|Nets
|5
|62.5%
|115.4
|236
|114.8
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.8 more points than the Nets give up (114.8).
- Boston is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 114.8 points.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (3-1-0). On the road, it is 1.000 (4-0-0).
- The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.6 points, Brooklyn is 6-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
Celtics vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|4-3
|2-0
|5-2
|Nets
|7-1
|0-0
|5-3
Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights
|Celtics
|Nets
|120.6
|115.4
|3
|11
|3-1
|6-1
|4-0
|3-4
|108.6
|114.8
|9
|18
|4-3
|4-0
|5-2
|3-1
