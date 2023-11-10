On Friday, Alexander Shevchenko (No. 63 in the world) faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert (No. 344) in the semifinals of the Moselle Open.

Shevchenko is getting -210 odds to win a spot in the final over Herbert (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Match Information

Tournament: The Moselle Open

The Moselle Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 67.7% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Pierre-Hugues Herbert -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Trends and Insights

Shevchenko advanced past Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Herbert defeated Luca van Assche 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Shevchenko has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

Shevchenko has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Herbert has played six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

On hard courts, Herbert has played one match and averaged 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Shevchenko and Herbert have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.