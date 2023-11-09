The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels averaged just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (76.4) than the Cougars allowed (77.3).

Eastern Kentucky went 11-0 last season when giving up fewer than 64 points.

Last year, the Cougars averaged 64 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.5 the Colonels gave up.

SIU-Edwardsville went 6-7 last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

The Cougars shot 25% from the field last season, 27.4 percentage points lower than the 52.4% the Colonels allowed to opponents.

The Colonels shot 36% from the field, 20.7% lower than the 56.7% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule