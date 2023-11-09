The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) face the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 79.2 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up to opponents.
  • Drake went 17-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
  • Last year, the Billikens recorded only 3.1 more points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (66.0).
  • When Saint Louis scored more than 66.0 points last season, it went 14-7.
  • Last season, the Billikens had a 38.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
  • The Bulldogs' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Drake - Chaifetz Arena
11/12/2023 Missouri - Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Missouri State - Chaifetz Arena

