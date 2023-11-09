How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) face the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Louis vs. Drake 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 79.2 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up to opponents.
- Drake went 17-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
- Last year, the Billikens recorded only 3.1 more points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (66.0).
- When Saint Louis scored more than 66.0 points last season, it went 14-7.
- Last season, the Billikens had a 38.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.0% lower than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
- The Bulldogs' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Drake
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/12/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
