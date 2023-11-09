Thursday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) and Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) matching up at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Billikens finished 17-18 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Saint Louis 66

Saint Louis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Billikens were outscored by 1.3 points per game last season (posting 69.1 points per game, 98th in college basketball, while giving up 70.4 per outing, 313th in college basketball) and had a -47 scoring differential.

In conference games last year, Saint Louis tallied more points per contest (71.1) than its season average (69.1).

Offensively the Billikens performed better in home games last season, averaging 74.1 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game in away games.

Saint Louis gave up 66.1 points per game last year at home, which was nine fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (75.1).

