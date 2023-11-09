For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Leddy a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Leddy has zero points on the power play.

Leddy averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

