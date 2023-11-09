The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) host the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

In Lindenwood's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Lions' record against the spread last season was 14-13-0.

Lindenwood's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Iowa State's .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record).

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 67.6 137.2 62.6 136.4 133.1 Lindenwood 69.6 137.2 73.8 136.4 142.0

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were 7.0 more points than the 62.6 the Cyclones gave up.

When it scored more than 62.6 points last season, Lindenwood went 8-8 against the spread and 11-9 overall.

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 10-22-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 13-13-0

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Lindenwood 13-3 Home Record 9-4 3-8 Away Record 2-14 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

