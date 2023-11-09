Lindenwood vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) host the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- In Lindenwood's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
- The Lions' record against the spread last season was 14-13-0.
- Lindenwood's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Iowa State's .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record).
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|67.6
|137.2
|62.6
|136.4
|133.1
|Lindenwood
|69.6
|137.2
|73.8
|136.4
|142.0
Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends
- The Lions' 69.6 points per game last year were 7.0 more points than the 62.6 the Cyclones gave up.
- When it scored more than 62.6 points last season, Lindenwood went 8-8 against the spread and 11-9 overall.
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|16-16-0
|10-22-0
|Lindenwood
|14-13-0
|13-13-0
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Lindenwood
|13-3
|Home Record
|9-4
|3-8
|Away Record
|2-14
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.8
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
