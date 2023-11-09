Lindenwood vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) square off against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Lindenwood matchup.
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-33.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-33.5)
|133.5
|-8000
|+1800
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Lindenwood put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Iowa State covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Cyclones games hit the over.
