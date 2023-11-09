The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) square off against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-33.5) 133.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lindenwood put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Iowa State covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 10 Cyclones games hit the over.

