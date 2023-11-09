The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) hit the court against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 42.9% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.

Lindenwood went 10-5 when it shot better than 42% from the field.

The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cyclones finished 60th.

The Lions put up 7.0 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Cyclones allowed (62.6).

When it scored more than 62.6 points last season, Lindenwood went 11-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.8.

The Lions allowed fewer points at home (70.2 per game) than away (75.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Lindenwood sunk fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (40.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule