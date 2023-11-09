How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) hit the court against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lindenwood vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 42.9% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.
- Lindenwood went 10-5 when it shot better than 42% from the field.
- The Lions were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cyclones finished 60th.
- The Lions put up 7.0 more points per game last year (69.6) than the Cyclones allowed (62.6).
- When it scored more than 62.6 points last season, Lindenwood went 11-9.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.8.
- The Lions allowed fewer points at home (70.2 per game) than away (75.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Lindenwood sunk fewer triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (40.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.