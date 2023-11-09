Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Considering a wager on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Justin Faulk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Faulk has yet to score a goal this season through 11 games played.

Faulk has a point in four games this season through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Faulk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 11 games played.

The implied probability that Faulk goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Faulk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 35 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 4 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.