Brayden Schenn will be among those in action Thursday when his St. Louis Blues face the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Fancy a wager on Schenn in the Blues-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Schenn vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Schenn has averaged 16:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In two of 11 games this season, Schenn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In three of 11 games this year, Schenn has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 11 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Schenn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Schenn Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 4 5 Points 2 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

