The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blues have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

St. Louis' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals three times.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 26 (29th) Goals 39 (13th) 32 (8th) Goals Allowed 35 (13th) 1 (32nd) Power Play Goals 13 (6th) 8 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (23rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 26 total, which makes them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Blues are ranked eighth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 32 total goals (2.9 per game).

Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 24th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.