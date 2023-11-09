Coming off a loss last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

See the Blues-Coyotes game on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Blues' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 11 5 5 10 11 9 54% Jordan Kyrou 11 2 4 6 5 9 40% Kasperi Kapanen 11 2 4 6 2 6 40% Kevin Hayes 11 2 3 5 3 8 56.1% Brayden Schenn 11 2 3 5 10 9 49.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.

With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players