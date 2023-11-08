The Denver Nuggets (7-1) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)

Nuggets (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, sporting an ATS record of 5-3-0, as opposed to the 4-4-0 record of the Warriors.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 5-2 ATS record Denver puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 37.5% of its games this season (three of eight), the same percentage as Golden State and its opponents (three of eight).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 2-1, while the Nuggets are 7-1 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by surrendering just 106.1 points per game. They rank 10th in the league in points scored (117 per contest).

Denver ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing just 41 rebounds per game. It ranks 13th in the league by averaging 45.1 boards per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 30.8 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks fifth-worst in the NBA with 13 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

With 12.3 treys per game, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA. They own a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 12th in the league.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors are 13th in the league in points scored (116.1 per game) and 12th in points allowed (110.4).

On the glass, Golden State is ninth in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is 15th in rebounds conceded (44.4 per game).

This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 28.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Golden State is 17th in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and 14th in turnovers forced (14.3).

In 2023-24, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.3 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

