On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the New York Knicks (3-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Knicks' +14 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 104.4 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 102.4 per outing (second in the league).

The Spurs' -79 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.6 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 125.9 per contest (29th in league).

The two teams combine to score 219 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 228.3 combined points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

New York is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 24.5 -110 20.0 Julius Randle 19.5 -118 13.7 RJ Barrett 18.5 -128 22.7 Mitchell Robinson 7.5 -105 5.7 Quentin Grimes 7.5 -133 7.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for RJ Barrett or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Knicks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Spurs +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.