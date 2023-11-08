The Memphis Grizzlies, with Desmond Bane, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Bane produced 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 112-100 win versus the Trail Blazers.

With prop bets available for Bane, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA last year, giving up 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last year, conceding 41.9 per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.6 per contest.

Defensively, the Heat conceded 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 28th in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 22 11 4 3 2 0 1

