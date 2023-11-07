The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks face the Southern Illinois Salukis at Banterra Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks put up an average of 61.6 points per game last year, 13.3 fewer points than the 74.9 the Salukis gave up.

When Southeast Missouri State allowed fewer than 73.4 points last season, it went 13-9.

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Salukis scored were 10.2 more points than the Redhawks allowed (63.2).

Southern Illinois went 10-12 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule