The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Robert Thomas light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Thomas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Thomas has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

