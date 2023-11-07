The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max in a matchup between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)

Rangers (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have an 8-2-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they lost.

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers are 6-1-1 in the eight games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 13 points).

In the seven games when New York has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 5-2-0 record (10 points).

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 4-1-1 (nine points).

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a record of 7-4-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.

In the four games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

The Red Wings have earned 15 points in their nine games with at least three goals scored.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Red Wings went 4-2-1 in those matchups (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.75 6th 3rd 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 29th 27.1 Shots 30.9 17th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 16th 4th 31.58% Power Play % 28% 5th 10th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 12th

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

