In the upcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Kasperi Kapanen to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Kapanen has zero points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

