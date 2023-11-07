The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Kyrou find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

Kyrou has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

Kyrou has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.0 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

