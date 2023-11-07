When the St. Louis Blues play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jakub Vrana light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Vrana scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

Vrana averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

