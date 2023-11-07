For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brayden Schenn a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Schenn's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

