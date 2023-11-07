The Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1), who have +110 odds, on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Blues vs. Jets Betting Trends

In eight of 11 matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Jets have gone 4-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Blues have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Winnipeg is 3-2 (victorious in 60.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

St. Louis is 3-4 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

