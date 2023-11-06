The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -17.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points 22 of 30 times.

Redhawks contests last year had a 153.4-point average over/under, 9.9 more points than this game's total.

The Redhawks were 18-12-0 against the spread last year.

Southeast Missouri State won six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Redhawks played as an underdog of +1050 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win by the Redhawks, based on the moneyline, is 8.7%.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 15 50% 75.2 152.7 67.3 143.2 135.5 Southeast Missouri State 22 73.3% 77.5 152.7 75.9 143.2 150.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks' 77.5 points per game last year were 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.3 points last season, Southeast Missouri State went 12-7 against the spread and 12-11 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 0-0 21-9-0 Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 1-0 19-11-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Southeast Missouri State 14-4 Home Record 9-4 5-5 Away Record 5-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.