How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) hit the court against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Last season, Southeast Missouri State had a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.8% from the field.
- The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 195th.
- The Redhawks scored an average of 77.5 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State went 12-11 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southeast Missouri State scored 79.9 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (76).
- At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.8.
- At home, Southeast Missouri State knocked down 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (32.4%) as well.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Show Me Center
