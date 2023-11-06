How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 64.0 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.2 the Cowgirls gave up to opponents.
- When SIU-Edwardsville gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 7-5.
- Last year, the Cowgirls averaged only 2.0 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Cougars allowed (77.3).
- Oklahoma State went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.
- The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.0 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (56.7%).
- The Cougars shot at a 25.0% rate from the field last season, 18.0 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Cowgirls averaged.
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/12/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
