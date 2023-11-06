The Dayton Flyers (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -15.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 134.5 points 18 of 28 times.

The Cougars had a 145.9-point average over/under in their contests last year, 11.4 more points than the total for this game.

The Cougars were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.

SIU-Edwardsville was underdogs 10 times last season and won four of those games.

The Cougars played as an underdog of +1000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 12 37.5% 68.6 143.2 61 132.3 131.4 SIU-Edwardsville 18 64.3% 74.6 143.2 71.3 132.3 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 74.6 points per game last year were 13.6 more points than the 61 the Flyers gave up.

When it scored more than 61 points last season, SIU-Edwardsville went 10-12 against the spread and 17-10 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 14-18-0 1-3 11-21-0 SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 0-1 18-10-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton SIU-Edwardsville 14-2 Home Record 9-5 5-6 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.