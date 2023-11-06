Monday's game between the Dayton Flyers (0-0) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) matching up at UD Arena has a projected final score of 77-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 77, SIU-Edwardsville 61

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-15.9)

Dayton (-15.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

With 74.6 points per game on offense, SIU-Edwardsville ranked 109th in the country last season. On defense, it gave up 71.3 points per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

The Cougars ranked 49th in the country with 34.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with 31.9 rebounds allowed per game.

SIU-Edwardsville ranked 237th in the country with 12.3 assists per game.

The Cougars were 200th in college basketball with 12 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Cougars ranked 200th in the nation with 7.2 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 249th with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

SIU-Edwardsville gave up 7.1 three-pointers per game (165th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.5% (160th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, SIU-Edwardsville took 62.5% two-pointers (accounting for 71.7% of the team's baskets) and 37.5% from beyond the arc (28.3%).

