How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) play the Dayton Flyers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at UD Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Flyers had given up to their opponents (39.3%).
- SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.
- The Cougars' 74.6 points per game last year were 13.6 more points than the 61 the Flyers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 61 points last season, SIU-Edwardsville went 17-10.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- At home, SIU-Edwardsville scored 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (74).
- At home, SIU-Edwardsville sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|11/9/2023
|North Park
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.